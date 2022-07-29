Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov Affirms To 'One China' Policy Ahead Of Nancy Pelosi's Visit

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, July 29, expressed support for Beijing’s “One China” policy ahead of the controversial Taiwan visit of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lavrov's remark came after Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call with US President Joe Biden warned against meddling in the Chinese internal affairs in a rather blatant warning, and dismissed other key subjects of trade, bilateral cooperation as well as the technological cooperation.

"Do not to play with fire over the island [Taiwan]," Jinping warned Biden over the telephonic conversation.

During his two-day working visit in Tashkent on July 27, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that Moscow has "no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty." Furthermore he clarified, that Russia's stance on the existence of only one China "remains unchanged."

The foreign minister of the Russian Federation made the statement on sideline of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] that includes China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and other central Asian countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, reviews a military honour guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Credit: Associated Press

'Not a good idea..': US military

As US House Speaker Pelosi prepared to make a rare trip to the self administered Taiwan, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned that beijing will resort to “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi decided to proceed with her defiant plans despite China's objection. Californian Democrat is expected to make the tour in August, although an official confirmation of the date is still pending. US president Joe Biden had earlier said at a conference that US military had advised that the visit was “not a good idea" in context to the One China policy that serves as a cornerstone of the Sino-US relations.

Russia recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China in accordance with the joint Russian-Chinese declaration. “Russia and China stand against attempts by external forces to undermine security and stability in their common adjacent regions,” Kremlin had clarified its standing with respect to ally China in a joint statement.

"The Russian side reaffirms its support for the One-China principle, confirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," the China-Russia declaration reads.

As Pelosi will be the first high level US official to visit Taiwan since 1997 after the House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Washington, that acknowledges formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan under the 'One China' policy has found itself in dilemma. While Gingrich who landed in Taiwan in 1997 was a Republican politician whom the US government had later distanced itself, Pelosi's visit is being viewed as a more sensitive issue as she is a Democrat politician from same party as the US president Joe Biden.

It is to be noted that former Donald Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar, was also considered as a highest-ranking US official by Beijing to land in Taiwan in breach of its One China diplomacy. In April 2022, a US congressional delegation also made a much controversial Taiwan visit.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, center, talks with Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: Associated Press

US president Joe Biden is yet to publicly acknowledge in the press whether his own administration supports Pelosi's visit potential trip that has spilled a furore among the American lawmakers. When asked to make his position clear, the Democratic leader and the head of the state Biden responded that his armed forces have suggested that it would not be in the best interest for the Speaker to visit the island.

US president's recent comments elude his May 2022 stance wherein he threatened an armed response against Beijing should it foil a ukrainian style invasion in the Asian continent. US will intervene “militarily” should China invade Taiwan, Biden had said in dire warning to PRC.