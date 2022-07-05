Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov To Embark On Two-day Visit To Vietnam Ahead Of G20 Meeting

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will embark on a two-day visit to Vietnam on Tuesday, before travelling to Indonesia for the Group of Twenty (G20) Foreign Ministers' meeting later this week. The Vietnamese government said in a statement that Lavrov's visit comes as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive strategic partnership," Sky News reported.

According to the statement, the Russian Foreign Minister was invited to visit Hanoi by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

According to reports, Russia is Vietnam's largest arms supplier and many of the former's companies are involved in significant energy projects in Hanoi. Notably, the bilateral relations between the two countries have also improved through the engagement of delegations and meetings at all levels. The two countries have maintained close connections since the Soviet era and Vietnam has not yet denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in April, Vietnam also abstained from voting to exclude Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council over its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

NATO & EU forming a coalition to wage a war with Russia: Lavrov

In late June, Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov alleged that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) are forming a coalition to wage a war with Russia. He reaffirmed that Russia views the militarization of Europe's eastern flank as a "national security concern." He also compared NATO's expansion as well as the EU's strategy to that of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during the Second World War when Germany attacked the then Soviet Union.

Boycotting G20 summit would harm NATO & EU: Russian senator

Meanwhile, a senior Russian senator claimed that boycotting the G20 meeting over Moscow's presence would prove to be detrimental to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU). Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council, also asserted that the NATO-EU-led G20 boycott would fail for sure. According to reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for boycotting the summit if Russian President Putin attends it. However, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders have confirmed that they would attend the upcoming G20 summit despite Russia's President Vladimir Putin's participation.

Image: AP