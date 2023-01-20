Russia's FSB Begins Criminal Proceedings Against US National For Suspected Espionage

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it has initiated criminal proceedings against a US national suspected of espionage amid deteriorating US-Russia ties over the raging Russia-Ukraine war which is nearing a year since Russia’s 24 February, 2022 invasion. The FSB did not release the identity of the suspect or provide any additional details and failed to mention whether the suspect has been detained, the Guardian reported.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case against a US citizen on the grounds of a crime under the 276 ‘Espionage’ Article of the Criminal Code,” the FSB was quoted by Guardian as stating.

According to the FSB’s allegations, the US citizen is “suspected of collecting intelligence information in the biological sphere, directed against the security of the Russian Federation.” The alleged charge carries a potential prison term of 10-20 years.

Prospect of prisoner swap amid heightened tensions

The US state department confirmed that it is aware of the development but cited the initiation of the criminal case against the American suspect on espionage charges as “unconfirmed reports”. Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel told reporters that the Russian Federation generally “does not abide by its obligations to provide timely notification of the detention of US citizens,” but added that the matter was being monitored by Washington.

“We’re looking into this matter, and we’ll continue to monitor,” state department deputy spokesperson Patel told reporters on Thursday.

With disintegrating diplomatic ties between Moscow and Washington, a number of US nationals have been detained by Russian authorities citing criminal charges in recent years, the Guardian reported. However, some detainees have ultimately been freed in exchange for Russian nationals under the custody of the United States.

Image: AP (Viktor Bout is led by armed Thai police commandos as he arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok)

Notably, the American basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in December 2022 in exchange for an infamous Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Griner had been sentenced to nine years imprisonment by Russia on drug trafficking charges. Bout had spent fourteen years of imprisonment in the US for charges including money laundering, arms trafficking and conspiring to kill American citizens.

However, cases pertaining to espionage in Russia are regarded to especially be fraught as the federation’s intelligence agencies are often unwilling to release suspects accused of being spies, the Guardian reported. A prime example can be the case of Paul Whelan, a US Marine Corps veteran who was arrested on espionage charges by the FSB in 2018 and subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020. Russia has so far refused the prospect of Whelan’s release in the form of a prisoner swap.