Russia's Gazprom Inks $40 Billion Deal With Iranian Oil Company As Putin Visits Tehran

Russian Energy Giant Gazprom has signed a multi-billion deal with Iran after reckoning that it cannot guarantee gas supplies to Europe. According to SANA News Agency, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth US$40 billion was inked between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom on Tuesday. It added that the primary deal was signed between the CEOs of both the companies in an online ceremony.

Amid stringent western sanctions, the Kremlin has adopted the ‘Look East’ Policy and has been bolstering trade with non-NATO states-particularly India, China and Iran. As a part of the aforementioned deal, state-controlled Gazprom will aid NIOC in developing Kish and North Pars gas fields along with six oil fields. In addition, it would also be involved in the completion of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) projects in Iran as well as the construction of gas export pipelines.

It is pertinent to note that Iran is located on the second largest gas fields-after Russia- in the world. But, American sanctions have slowed technological developments and thus, exports of hydrocarbons. Between 2011 and 2013, Washington imposed a range of sanctions on the Iranian energy sector, which were lifted in 2015 as a part of the JCPOA deal. But in 2018, the then US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed the embargos on Tehran.

Iran backs Russia in war amid Putin's visit

The deal coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran, where he held talks with President Ebrahim Raisi. He also met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who said that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was "deeply beneficial." "The numerous memorandums of understanding & contracts between the two, including in oil & gas sectors, should be followed up & fulfilled to the end," he added. Meanwhile, the leader also backed Moscow in the ongoing Ukrainian war.

"War is a hostile, harsh matter & the Islamic Republic never favors seeing ordinary people afflicted by wars. However, in the issue of Ukraine, had Russia not initiated taking action, the other side would have started a war," Khameini said about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

