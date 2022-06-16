As Europe is already facing energy turmoil as it tries to reduce its extensive use of Russian oil and natural gas amid the war in Ukraine, Russia’s major gas company- Gazprom, announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline. According to the latest announcement, it was "forced to stop" the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine on the Nord Stream gas pipeline. In a statement released on the microblogging site by Gazprom, the major action was taken due to the expiration of the prescribed time before the overhaul, resulting in the supply will be decreased by one-third from June 16 at midnight.

"Due to the expiration of prescribed time before overhaul (in line with the Rostekhnadzor notification and taking into account the technical condition of the revelevant machine), Gazprom is shutting one more gas turbine engine produced by Siemens at the Portovaya CS," according to the statement.

"The daily throughput of the Portovaya CS from 1:30 am (Moscow time) June 16 will be up to 67 million cubic meters," it added.

Gazprom also cuts gas supply to Germany and Italy from June 15

Earlier today, the energy giant said that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again on Thursday, bringing the overall reduction through the undersea pipeline to 60%. Notably, the new measure by Gazprom came a day after the Russian gas company said it would reduce flows by 40% following Canadian sanctions over the war prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

However, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck reacted strongly to the recent decision of Gazprom and termed the move-- "a politically motivated" step-- rather than a "mere technical issue". He said the new developments clearly indicate the Russian side’s explanation is simply an excuse. "Obviously, the strategy is to unsettle people and push up prices," Habeck added.

Apart from Germany, it has also reduced the gas supply to Italy by nearly 15% without proffering a proper reason for the reduction. Meanwhile, Italy also reacted strongly to the decision and said it will monitor the situation.

Image: AP