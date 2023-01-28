Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his address at a joint news conference in Eritrea spoke extensively about the development of new financial, political, and economic power centres across the world. At the briefing, Lavorv underscored that India and China are already ahead of the United States and EU members in a number of ways in this aspect.

“No visits to deliver mentor advice nor the hybrid wars of the West (including in Ukraine) can stop the development of new centres of economic power, financial and political influence. Countries like China and India are already ahead of the United States and EU members in many respects,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also spoke about the establishment of a multi-polar world and said that it is an objective and unstoppable process which now the collective West, including NATO and the EU, 'wholly controlled' by Washington, is attempting to reverse.

“The establishment of a multi-polar world is an objective and unstoppable process. The collective West – the United States, NATO and the EU, which are fully controlled by Washington – are trying to reverse this process. But these efforts are futile. The closest thing they can count on is a slight slowdown of the objective course of history,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, quoting Lavrov.

He further described Turkey, Egypt, Persian Gulf nations, Brazil, and other Latin American nations as potential multi-polarity centres, and noted that these regions are already becoming significant and independent centres.

BRICS summit in South Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the conference also announced that the 15th BRICS summit will be held in South Africa's Durban in late August of this year.

“This organisation unites five countries, with more than 12 others showing an interest in joining it. Developing links between BRICS and other countries will be a central topic at the upcoming summit of the five which is to take place in August in Durban, South Africa. The clock of multi-polar history is ticking in the right direction,” Lavrov said.