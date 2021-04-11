Russia's Military Sent To Border Near Ukraine As Putin Issues Warning Against West: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a terrifying warning to the West as the military forces have been directed towards the border it shares with Ukraine, said media reports citing the emergence of shocking footage that shows Russian troops being ferried to Ukraine’s eastern border. The clip was reportedly shared online just a few days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Putin to retract troops from the front line and the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief vowed support for Ukraine.

The footage was shared by Defence analyst Babak Taghvaee showing the Russian military convoy with other weapons heading towards Ukraine while writing, “After deploying armoured equipment & weapons toward the #Ukraine's borders, now #Russian Army is deploying its troops to the borderline. This video is recorded today shows a group of trucks carrying #Russian Army troops toward the #Crimea in Krasnodar Krai for incoming exercise.”

After days of deploying armoured equipment & heavy weapons to #Crimea, finally the #Russian Army has deployed them toward the borderline with #Ukraine. Video recorded yesterday shows a group of tanks & BMP-3 Infantry Fighting Vehicles of #Russia Army next to the border yesterday! pic.twitter.com/7ZyzFbxAuB — Babak Taghvaee - ΜπÎ¬πακ ΤακβαÎ¯ε - Ø¨Ø§Ø¨Ú© ØªÙ‚ÙˆØ§ÛŒÛŒ (@BabakTaghvaee) April 10, 2021

EU Vows Support To Ukraine

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief on April 4 vowed the bloc’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine and expressed concerns over Russian troop movements around Kyiv. On Sunday, Borrell talked with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on phone and both leaders exchanged views on the military activity by Russia. As per a Twitter update by Kuleba, Borrell expressed support by saying “EU is behind you.” EU foreign policy chief also expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, the reports of buildup have emerged amid an escalation of armed clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the nation. The year-long conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014, as per the United Nations (UN) tally. Apart from Borrell, several Western leaders including US President Joe Biden has voiced support for Ukraine.

Russia had sent its troops into Crimea and annexed the European peninsula in 2014 while backing the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in a six-year war that has reportedly killed thousands of people. However, since July 2020, an uneasy cease-fire has been in effect.

Image credits: AP