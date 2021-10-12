Russia's Negotiations With Japan Complicated By PM Kishida's Remarks On Kuril: Dzhabarov

Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee's first deputy chairman told Sputnik on October 12 that Russia's territory is indivisible and that the country's borders will not be changed. Vladimir Dzhabarov was responding to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extended to the southern Kuril Islands.

"Kishida is well aware that Russian territory is indivisible, that boundaries are not subject to change, and that all of this is enshrined in our constitution," Dzhabarov said, Sputnik reported.

The newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's declaration that Tokyo's sovereignty extends to the Northern Territories (Japan's term for the South Kurils - TASS) could complicate further talks with Moscow. The Kuril Islands conflict was settled in 1945 and any encroachment on Russian territory will be viewed as an act of aggression by Moscow, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"I think that it is not good that the Japanese prime minister made this statement, since, from my point of view, it complicates his further negotiations with our leadership. It is certain that Moscow will not ignore such a remark," he said.

The senator emphasised that the Russian Constitution's current edition does not allow for the transfer of Russian regions to other countries.

The Russian lawmaker claimed that this type of comment by the prime minister was attributable to the fact that he made it in front of his deputies prior to taking office. He further stated that it was most likely a demonstration to show the inviolability of the concept to which the Japanese have been adhering for many years. For Russians, this matter was resolved in 1945 and they have constantly stated that they are willing to sign a peace treaty without discussing territorial claims.

"This is just an ostentatious performance at a parliament meeting to calm down the Japanese society, political parties," Sputnik reported citing Dzhabarov.

Russia won't reject peace treaty negotiations with Japan

Despite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands, Russia will not reject further negotiations on a peace treaty with Japan, but dialogue on such terms is unacceptable, the Russian lawmaker summed up.

"We do not rule out the possibility of additional conversations, but such conditions are unacceptable," Dzhabarov stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: SRBUA_EU@Twitter/AP