Russia’s paramilitary mercenaries group, PMC Wagner, supplied the advanced weaponry to the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Force [RSF], led by the military leader and the Vice President of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Mohamad Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo. The latter's armed forces have been clashing against the Sudanese Army in the East African country controlled by Abdelfattah Al-Burhan.

According to the leaked classified Pentagon papers, that first appeared on the gaming chatroom Discord, the Kremlin-backed mercenaries group offered to send arms to the Sudanese military faction including the MA antiaircraft missiles that they also sent to the neighbouring Central African Republic, a region where Russia's Wagner has been extremely active in recent years. Hemedti's forces have been accused of violently attacking civilians.

Ukraine military trained SDF forces in Syria: Leaked papers

The leaked papers, first accessed by the Washington Post newspaper, also revealed that the officers of the Ukrainian defence ministry’s military intelligence service hatched plans to allegedly train the operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to target Russian service members in Syria where Russia's President Vladimir Putin's forces back the Syrian president Bashar-al-Assad's army. Papers revealed that Ukraine's military conducted “unspecified ‘direct action’ activities as well conducted the UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attacks against the Russia-backed forces by training the US-backed SDF forces.

“As planning occurred last fall, the SDF sought training, air defence systems and a guarantee that its role would be kept secret in exchange for supporting Ukrainian operations,” the paper noted, adding that the "leadership of the SDF also forbade strikes on Russian positions in Kurdish areas.” The paper went on to add that the idea behind such a campaign was to “plan deniable attacks that would avoid implicating the Ukrainian government itself.”

The project was dismantled last year in December on the orders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leak comes at a crucial time when the Arab League members like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have resorted to normalizing ties with Syria. Turkey, meanwhile, accuses the SDF forces of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, whom it accuses of hostilities in Syria against Turkish forces and for destabilizing the internal security of Turkey.