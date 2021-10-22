Russia's Putin Hosts Israeli PM Bennett, Expresses Hope To Maintain Close Relations

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and expressed hope that the latter would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor in preserving close ties with Russia. Putin welcomed Bennett on their first meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, hailing Russian-Israeli ties as "special," and added that Israel has the largest Russian-speaking community in the world.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had visited Russia several times, maintained close personal ties with Putin. Putin expressed confidence that Bennett's government will maintain a "policy of continuity" in Russian-Israeli relations, citing Russia's "business-like and trusted relationship" with Netanyahu's government, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett praised his country's 1 million Russian speakers for their "significant contribution" and stressed the strong connection between the two countries. He also applauded Putin for bringing the two countries closer over his 20-year rule. Bennett praised the Soviet Union's involvement in World War II and mentioned a new memorial in Israel dedicated to Jewish troops who served in ally armies, particularly the Red Army.

"It's impossible not to recognise the heroism of the entire Russian nation during those awful years," he remarked, presumably striking a chord with Putin, who values his country's pivotal role in the Nazi defeat, reported AP. Notably, Russia and Israel have built deep political, economic, and cultural relations that have aided them in addressing sensitive and divisive topics, such as the situation in Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have teamed up to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

Russia played pivotal role in Israel-Iran diplomatic relations

To avert confrontations, Russia and Israel created a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria. Israel frequently hits Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia backs the Syrian government. Moscow has also played a pivotal role in maintaining favourable relations with both Israel and Iran in a delicate diplomatic game. To allay Israeli fears about Iran's involvement in Syria, Moscow reached a deal with Tehran in 2018 to keep its fighters away from the Golan Heights. It is worth mentioning that Russia was one of the international countries involved in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, the agreement fell apart. However, the current US administration led by President Joe Biden is attempting to resurrect the agreement with other foreign powers, which Israel vehemently opposes.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP