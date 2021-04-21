Russia's Putin Issues Warning To West In Annual Address, Assures 'quick & Tough' Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 21 used his 17th annual state-of-the-nation address to a joint session of the country’s parliament. Even as tensions with western nations have soared in the recent months over a range of issues, Putin used the address on Wednesday to issue threats against what he refers to as ‘provocations.’ Russian President indirectly warned the West that Moscow would respond in a stringent manner and that too, quickly. As per reports, he spoke just hours before the supporters of Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gathered for a demonstration to demand medical care for Kremlin critic.

States should not cross Russia’s ‘red lines’

Putin’s nationally televised address came at a time Moscow is at odds with European Union and United States, there’s a conflict with Ukraine and Belarus is still rocked with protests. Putin’s government has also been criticised publicly by several governments over the treatment of anti-corruption campaigner Navalny who is jailed in Russia’s most notorious prison. In the speech, Putin said that Moscow is striving to have good relations with other nations but warned that no foreign nation should surpass Russia’s “red lines.”

“I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia, and we will determine where it is in each specific case,” Putin said. “Those who organize any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their deeds more than they regretted anything for a long time.”

"In some countries, they have started an obscene custom of blaming Russia for anything," Putin continued, likening the moves to "a new kind of sport,” he added.

‘We don’t want to burn bridges’

As the speech came just days United States sanctioned Russia over interference in the US November election and massive cyberattack and Putin has rejected Ukrainian and Western concerns about troop buildup on its borders, he said on Wednesday that Moscow does not want to “burn bridges.” Putin further warned that if some mistake is made of what Russia refers to as “good intentions”, the nation will take action accordingly.

“We really don’t want to burn the bridges,” Putin said. “But if some mistake our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intend to burn or even blow up those bridges themselves, Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, quick and tough.”

Lauds Vaccine work, nation's progress

Most of Putin's address dictated national interests including lauding the nation's progress and its work to develop the COVID-19 pandemic amid the pandemic. He also underlined Russia's technological and industrial potential while calling for a more swift immunisation process in order to achieve collective immunity by fall this year.

Image credits: AP