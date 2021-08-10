Russia's Putin Offers To Protect Atlantic Ocean, Touts Creation Of Maritime Security Body

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on August 9, suggested the creation of a maritime security body in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to tackle maritime crimes, piracy and maritime terrorism. Citing threats and increasing crimes, Putin proposed to ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean. It is imperative to note that maritime piracy has witnessed a surge in recent years with more than 70 cases reported in the first half of 2021 itself, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Speaking at the UNSC Maritime Security Conference, the Russian leader asserted that there were “many threats” along the sea route. Therefore, it was pivotal to consider “substantive, practical issues related to fighting against piracy of the 21st century, “meaning to establish a more effective counteraction to transnational crime and prevent the use of “seas and oceans for criminal purposes”. Furthermore, the Russian President added that the security proposal would need support from UN member states as well as experts, representatives of civil society, scientists and even businessmen. Urging for support, he said, “we hope that our partners will constructively consider the Russian proposal.”

"As a leading maritime power, Russia is doing much to preserve and strengthen the international legal order as it applies to maritime security. Our country is strongly involved in activities covering the entire range of these issues both at the UN and as part of numerous regional formats, including the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia, the ASEAN Regional Forum and East Asian summits," Putin was quoted as saying by Kremlin.

PM Modi lists 5 principles of maritime security

Chairing the UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed down five basic principles. The five principles include- free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources. "I hope on the basis of these five principles, the roadmap for maritime security can be formed," PM Modi said, becoming the first Prime Minister of India to chair such a meeting at the apex body of the United Nations. India is the rotating President of the body for the months of August and September, amid its 2-year stint as part of the UNSC.

Image: Kremlin.ru