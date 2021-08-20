Russia's Putin Opposed Biden's Plans To Allow US Troops To Operate In Central Asia: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that his country was opposed to American forces operating in nearby Central Asian countries during a June 16 summit, according to Wall Street Journal. The previously unreported remarks surfaced as the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan following the beginning of the withdrawal of US troops. US forces are currently scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans, while President Biden has drawn flak for ramping up American troop withdrawal from the war-torn country paving way for the Taliban to gain ground.

While speaking to WSJ, a Russian Foreign Ministry official even backed Putin’s comments and said that the situation in Afghanistan did not change his country’s position. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow does not see how any form of US military presence in Central Asia might enhance the security of the countries involved and/or of their neighbours. Ryabkov added that it would definitely not be in the interests of Russia.

As per the media outlet, the Russian President also told his American counterpart that China would not accept US forces operating in Central Asian countries either. WSJ said that Russia is backing up its position with both diplomacy and military activity. Moreover, the Journal also reported that both Russia and China pressured the Central Asian countries to decrease military cooperation with the US.

Russia-US row in Central Asia

It is worth mentioning that Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan - was once part of Russia, and have been long viewed by Moscow as being part of their “sphere of influence”. When Washington went to war with the Taliban after September 11, 2001, attacks for harbouring Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, Moscow offered a helping hand, welcoming US bases in the Central Asian nations of the former Soviet Union to support operations in Afghanistan. But as US-Russia relations have grown increasingly strained, Russia grew more critical.

Still, Moscow and Washington have continued to coordinate their diplomatic moves on Afghanistan. The Russian opposition to US forces in the region will likely complicate efforts to maintain security in the country post withdrawal. If absent in any bases in Central Asian countries, the US must rely on bases in the Persian Gulf, such as in Qatar, where the US has a major military installation.

(Image: AP)