Russia's Putin Says US Regards Itself 'messenger Of God On Earth'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US has been considering itself a "messenger of God on Earth" after claiming victory in the Cold War. Addressing the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 17, Putin said that the US considers itself a "messenger of God" which has "no obligations," TASS reported. He said that the United States has "only interests" and termed these interests "sacrosanct."

In his address, Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of "deliberately undermining" the international foundations due to their "geopolitical illusions," Sputnik reported. He emphasised that the business reputation and trust in currencies have been "undermined" by the actions of the West. The Russian President claimed that the US can take other people's money over something which is not approved by Washington. In his speech at the SPIEF, Putin said that Washington is unaware that new "powerful centres" have formed across the world over the past decades. He said that each of the new "powerful centres" has been creating new "political systems and institutions as well as implementing its own model of economic growth." Putin stressed that the "so-called golden billion" countries consider themselves "superior" and the rest of the world as their "colonies."

Putin calls sanctions imposed against Russia 'crazy'

The Kremlin leader stressed that there have been "revolutionary, tectonic changes" happening in the global economy and geopolitics. Furthermore, Putin criticised the European Union for imposing sanctions against Russia. Calling the anti-Russia sanctions "crazy", the Russian President said that 'the EU wanted to impact the economy of Moscow, however, they have not been able to achieve their goal,' as per the Sputnik report. He stressed that the sanctions imposed against Russia have caused a "serious blow" to the economy of the EU and even resulted in inflation. He said that the EU has "lost political sovereignty" and its elites have been "dancing to someone else's tune," as per the news report. Putin blamed the policies of the US and the European Union for the global price rise and problems in the energy sector. It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, several EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Moscow. On June 3, the European Union adopted the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its "brutal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

Image: AP