Russia’s Putin Sends New Year's Greetings To PM Modi, Reflects On ‘strategic Partnership’

Ahead of stepping into 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended New Year greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, while emphasizing the 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. According to a statement issued on the Kremlin website, Putin stated that Russia and India “continue to develop their specially privileged strategic partnership, carry out large-scale trade and economic projects in addition to energy, military technology and other areas of cooperation,” as well as continue to collaboratively make efforts in dealing with crucial world affairs.

He also highlighted that India's SCO and G20 presidencies will benefit bilateral ties and the people of Russia and India. “I am confident that India’s recently started SCO and G20 presidencies will open new opportunities for building multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security in Asia and the entire world,” Putin said.

The Russian President also sent New Year wishes to leaders from China, Brazil, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, South Ossetia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Cuba, Hungary, Serbia, Nicaragua, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Which leaders will not be receiving greetings from Putin?

However, Putin’s friendliness is only restricted to some leaders, and will not be experienced by his “unfriendly” counterparts. On Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be receiving New Year greetings from the Russian president due to their “unfriendly” actions.

When asked if Putin will wish the three leaders, Peskov said: "No, he won’t.” "These vis-a-vis of ours never send any well-wishes themselves, and we actually maintain no communication with them, given the unfriendly steps they have been taking, so the president will not send them his congratulations," he added, according to TASS.