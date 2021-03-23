Russia's Putin Slams West's Criticism Of Sputnik V, Says 'will Get Vaccine Jab This Week'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed criticism by foreign nations of his country's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and announced that he plans to get himself administered with the jab this week. While more nations are apparently keen on using the Sputnik V, a section of European countries and the United States have alleged that Russia has used its vaccine as a "propaganda tool." It must be recalled here that Russia was the first country to claim to develop a vaccine for coronavirus last year, while Putin's daughter was administered with Sputnik V in August 2020.

'Sputnik V is 90% effective'

Sputnik V is yet to be approved in a few Western countries, despite many medical journals including The Lancet assuring that the results have shown it is 90 percent effective. Putin scrapped the allegations raised by the US and other Western regions and said that the European Medicines Agency is set to arrive in Russia on April 10 to review the clinical trials of Sputnik V.

Thierry Breton who is the Internal Market Commissioner for EU on Sunday had stated that " Europe absolutely has no need for Sputnik V." The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that backed the development of Sputnik V reacted to the statement and said that "Breton is biased against the vaccine as it was Russian. Putin was also quoted by a leading news agency as saying that "You have failed to provide Europeans with safe and efficient vaccines that they are in need of," he said reacting to Breton's statement.



Fresh sanctions by the EU and the US on Russia



Sputnik V has been approved for widespread use in 55 countries. Recently Brazil has also placed an order for the Russian developed vaccine, given the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, the dispute over Sputnik V also comes amid rising tension between West and Moscow, with Europe and the US imposing fresh sanctions on Russia over the alleged "poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny."



However, Putin on a call with the European Council President Charles Michel accused Europe of "practicing unconstructive, often confrontational policies" in relations with Moscow. Moreover, only around 4 million people in Russia have been administered the Sputnik V, while its population is 144 million with another 2 million who have received the first dose of the two-dose regimen. Developments over the use of Sputnik V in the EU and the US until now are a matter of concern to the West, while Putin reiterates that the home-developed vaccine is safe and effective.

