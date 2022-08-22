Russia's Security Agency Detains ISIS Terrorist Plotting Suicide Attack In India

In a massive crackdown, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State suicide bomber who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. The FSB said in a statement that the detained ISIS member was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation.

"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti.

The FSB further claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders, when he was in Turkey between April and June this year. “Later, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to ISIS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the statement added.

Notably, ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a Sunni jihadist organisation that declares itself a caliphate and asserts religious authority over all Muslims.

It should be noted here that the Indian Government has designated the Islamic State and all of its offshoots as 'Terrorist Organizations' and added them to the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Home Ministry also argues that IS spreads its ideology through a wide range of social media channels. The relevant agencies closely monitor cyberspace in this regard and take appropriate actions as per the law.