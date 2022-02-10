Russia's Senior Diplomat Says US & Western Countries Not Ready To Wage War Against Moscow

Russia's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov stated that the United States and other Western countries are not ready to unleash a conflict with Russia. He also stated that they are using all their pressure on Russia to raise the stakes during the security guarantees negotiations.

"We have no reason to believe that Washington and other Western countries are planning to start a war with Russia. However, their actions force us to reconsider all the developments around Ukraine and the Russia-NATO cooperation," Gatilov told Sputnik news agency.

"One conclusion is evident: Our opponents are warning of probable economic sanctions, using political pressure, and military preparations to raise the stakes during possible security guarantees talks," he added.

The diplomat went on to say that such a strategy could lead to disaster. In his message on Diplomat's Day, February 10, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stressed that continued efforts are needed to ensure that the US and NATO offer comprehensive legal guarantees of Russia's security.

More efforts needed to tackle growing threats and challenges: Putin

The Russian President highlighted the world's tumultuous and tense situation, which necessitates more efforts in reacting to growing threats and challenges. President Putin emphasised the necessity of the UN's position, in addition to the need for legal security guarantees. "The UN's fundamental coordinating role in building a just and stable multipolar world order remains fully relevant, as does consistent, systematic work to promote the rule of international law," Putin added, as per Sputnik. He also applauded the Russian Foreign Ministry's efforts to safeguard national security interests.

Putin acknowledges Russian diplomats' efforts in resolving regional conflicts & crises

President Vladimir Putin also highlighted how Russian diplomats' efforts help in resolving regional conflicts and crises, as well as the expansion of contacts between Moscow and various international partners from all continents. Russian security concerns remain one of the most pressing worries for national diplomats, with efforts to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine and reach an agreement on Moscow's security "red lines" still ongoing. Tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the US and NATO allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally.

Image: AP