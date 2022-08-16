Russia's Space Agency Unveils New Space Station To Be Built After It Leaves ISS

Russian space agency Roscosmos unveiled its plans for the new space station which it would build after completely pulling out of the International Space Station (ISS). Russian state media TASS had previously reported that Roscosmos’ Energia Rocket and Space Corporation revealed a model of a Russian orbital station at the Army 2022 forum. It also included several research modules, a service platform along with a docked prospective Oryol spacecraft.

Roscosmos showed a model of the new orbital station. At present, RKK Energia continues to work on the draft design of the station.#Roscosmos pic.twitter.com/YaBMBLqrSR — Laks🚀🌌✨ (@laks513) August 15, 2022

Russia revealed its proposed design for a new space station just weeks after the director general of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, announced that Moscow was pulling out of ISS after 2024. Remarkably, Russia and the US have worked together on the ISS which has been in orbit since 1998 and it was also one of the few areas which remained unaffected by Russia-US tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Roscosmos chief Borisov told Putin in July, “Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made”. After being appointed to the position only in mid-July, the Russian space agency chief also added, “I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station” which would be the main “priority”.

In remarks released by the Kremlin, Putin replied to Borisov by saying, “Good”.

US terms Russia's decision to quit ISS 'unfortunate development'

The United States on Tuesday termed Russia’s decision to quit the International Space Station (ISS) as an “unfortunate development”. Following Borisov's announcement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington was taken by “surprise” by Russia’s public statement.

Price said, “It's an unfortunate development given the critical scientific work performed at the ISS, the valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years, and especially in light of our renewed agreement on space-flight cooperation”.

"I understand that we were taken by surprise by the public statement," he told reporters.

While Borisov said the space industry was in a "difficult situation", NASA's director of the ISS, Robyn Gatens said that the American space agency did not receive any “official word” from Russia. On being asked if she was hoping for US-Russia space ties to end, she replied, “No, absolutely not”. Gatens said, “They have been good partners, as all of our partners are, and we want to continue together, as a partnership, to continue operating space station through the decade”.

(Image: @laks513/Twitter)