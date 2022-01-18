Russia's Sputnik V 75% Effective Against Omicron Variant, Avers Gamaleya Research Center

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 75% effective against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to Alexander Gintsburg, head of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, on January 18. "In the population, the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine in relation to Omicron is 75%," Gintsburg said at the Rossiya Segodnya press centre, ANI reported.

According to the Gamaleya CEO, protection against Omicron increases to 100% if a person receives a Sputnik Light booster dose within six months, but drops to 56-57% if revaccination is not performed. The effectiveness of Sputnik V against Omicron decreases by eight times, but it is still sufficient for protection, according to Gintsburg, who adds that the effectiveness of other vaccines decreases by 21 times.

Putin asserts Sputnik V more effective than other vaccines

The world is struggling with the risks posed by the recently discovered Omicron strain of COVID-19. Nations across the world are doing everything they can to keep the deadly strain at bay. The situation in Russia isn't much better, with the Vladimir Putin administration stepping up measures to protect the community from Omicron, despite warnings that the country could be hit by a 'intense spike' of cases in the coming weeks. President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Wednesday the efficacy of the country's indigenous vaccine, Sputnik-V, saying that it can outperform other vaccines in combating the variants.

Vladimir Putin had declared at a meeting of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers that Sputnik V is more effective than any other vaccination in the world. The Russian President went on to say that the potential of the indigenous vaccination to kill the virus is "obvious.

Covaxin will neutralise both the Omicron and Delta COVID-19 strains

Last week, Bharat Biotech announced that a booster dosage of its vaccine Covaxin will neutralise both the Omicron and Delta COVID-19 strains. "The neutralisation activity of Covaxin-boosted sera was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant," Bharat Biotech said in a statement adding that Neutralizing antibodies were found in more than 90% of all people who were given Covaxin.

India is currently experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is being led by the Omicron variety, with over 2.38 lakh new infections reported in the previous 24 hours, including 8,891 Omicron cases. For its vaccine campaign, the country is using Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Shutterstock