Russia's Spy Chief Asserts Ukrainian Forces Preparing For Impending War In Full Swing

Amid the mounting Russia-Ukraine border crisis, Kyiv forces are prompted to be completely equipped and ready for the war. As per the reports by Th Mirror, Russia's espionage chief, Sergei Naryshkin stated that Ukrainian forces are completely equipped for war and that Ukraine's military preparations are in full swing. He further accused the West of fomenting war by smuggling guns and ammunition from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

He further stated that the hundreds of tonnes of military equipment and ammunition are being transferred from US facilities in Europe, as well as the United Kingdom and Canada and that the number of NATO special forces advisers and instructors is increasing in the region, according to Mirror. He also said that the Western world has not yet realised how significant the threat of growing mistrust among countries poses to humanity's survival, according to Mirror.

Naryshkin called accusations of Russian aggression "blatant lies"

Over 100,000 Russian troops have reportedly been stationed on the border between the two countries for weeks, amid mounting fears that Vladimir Putin will order an invasion. The US and the West claim that Russia will attack Ukraine whenever it wants. Naryshkin called accusations of Russian aggression "blatant lies" stating that these lies are very dangerous and that it has spread from the other side of the Atlantic, and this deception was taken up in a number of Western capitals. He also said that the internal Ukrainian military struggle between the Kyiv administration and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics poses the most serious threat to Ukraine.

Naryshkin also said that Ukraine is preparing for war and stockpiling offensive weapons. In Donbas, Ukrainian forces deployed multiple-launch rocket systems near the contact line as well as artillery, according to Rossiya 1. In the meanwhile, new satellite images produced by Maxar, which is a US-based technology firm, reveal Russian military buildup in Crimea, western Russia, and Belarus.

Moscow began extensive military drills with Belarus

Moscow began extensive military drills with Belarus on Thursday, according to NBC News. The media report suggests that tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems, and other forces are participating in joint exercises near Ukraine's border. The military and naval drills, Moscow asserted, are the only reason for the presence of the troops.

Image: AP