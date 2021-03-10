Russia's State Censor Slows Twitter For Not Removing 'banned' Content; Threatens Total Ban

Russia’s internet regulators on Tuesday slowed the speed of Twitter and threatened to block the social networking site completely over not removing the banned content from the platform. Russia’s telecom, IT, and communications supervisory agency Roskomnadzor alleged that the firm has failed to take significant actions despite repeated warnings. In its verbal threats to Twitter, Russia’s state censor Roskomnadzor said on the website that Twitter “maliciously violated Russian law” by failing to take down tweets and information that violated government’s protocols.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor alleged that the tech giant Twitter has failed to take down at least 2,862 posts out of total 28,000 removal requests sent to the firm since 2017. The banned content included nearly 2,336 posts relating to suicide, 352 posts containing pornographic images of minors, and 174 posts with information about drug manufacture and use, the agency said on the website. Roskomnadzor had also demanded that Twitter provides a list of accounts that it deactivated, most of which were found to be linked with the Russian government.

Twitter removed the government-linked accounts stating that they “amplified narratives that were aligned with the Russian government” as well as "undermining faith in the NATO alliance and its stability,” in a statement that it issued later. The diffused accounts included those linked with Russia’s Internet Research Agency. However more than 3000 posts that contain illegal information are still active on the social media site, the communications regulator alleged in a report. Under Russia’s law, Twitter could face penalties of up to 800,000 to 8 million rubles for failing to remove illegal and explicit content.

Russia threatens Facebook

Rusia earlier threatened Facebook with hefty fines warning the tech company to restore access to content posted by certain media outlets. According to Radio Liberty, the Russian mass media watchdog accused Facebook of violating citizens’ rights and demanded that the company restore access to blocked content immediately. Facebook removed content belonging to certain Russian media outlets after they reported about the arrest of three alleged Ukrainian nationalists. A Ukrainian fact-check organization that works with Facebook found those articles to be in violation of the platform’s fake news policy. The organization named StopFake discovered that the arrested individuals, which the news articles reported as Ukrainian nationals belonging to a far-right group, were allegedly Russians.