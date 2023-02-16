Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 Bomber To Make A Comeback As Tu-160M ‘Tereshkova’

The Tupolev Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber built under Russia’s resumed production program has been named after Valentina Tereshkova. The revelation came through UAC Chief Yury Slyusar at Aero India 2023. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Chief Yury Slyusar said, "The first built Tu-160M has been named in honour of Valentina Tereshkova," TASS reported. The UAC Chief informed that the name has been chosen to honour Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova. In late 2022, the first Tupolev Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber completed factory tests.

Notably, the bomber’s NATO callsign is "Blackjack". Manufactured by the Russian aerospace company Tupelov Design in the 1970s, the bomber conducted manoeuvres to check the aircraft’s stability and control in the air, the working capacity of its airborne systems and engines, and the onboard radio-electric equipment during its first flight. Russia started this program of relaunching the updated version of Tu-160 bombers in 2022. The Tu-160 is the world’s heaviest supersonic military aircraft with variable-sweep wings to date. It is the upgraded variant of the Tu-160 bomber.

Latest Editions to Tu-160M Under the New Contract

Under the contract signed for the program, the Tupolev Company fully digitised the design documentation of the Tu-160M bomber within the shortest time possible. Moreover, the titanium vacuum welding technology was restored and the production of the airframe assemblies was restarted. The Tu-160 is a Russian supersonic variable-sweep wing strategic missile-carrying bomber. Along with the Tu-95MS bombers, these planes are the mainstay of the Russian Aerospace Force’s long-range aviation. The Tu-160M is designated to strike the enemy targets in remote areas with nuclear and conventional weapons.

Tu-160 as compared to the B-2 Bombers

The American heavy strategic bomber Northrop Grumman’s B-2 spirit began its production in 1987, the year the Tu-160 entered its service and was deployed in service by 1997. Production continued till 2000, with 20 still in service of the 21 built. They are planned to be in service till 2032 when they will be replaced by B-21 Raiders. The Tu-160s are capable of reaching greater speeds than B-2 spirits with a maximum speed of 1,382 miles an hour compared to B-2’s 630 mph. The B-2 can carry up to 40,000 lbs of ordnance in its weapon bays, but estimates put its true limit at around 50,000 pounds. The Tu-160 has a limit of 45,000 pounds.