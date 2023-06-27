Russia's Wagner Mutiny Pushes Japan, Other G7 Nations To Work Closely

The Wagner Group's rebellion in Russia fizzled out in a matter of hours last week. Nonetheless, it sent ripples across the globe, prompting world governments to follow the situation closely and devise strategies to tackle similar events in the future. On Monday, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida said that the Russian infighting managed to bring Group of Seven nations closer.

"We would like to respond to the situation by closely working with the G-7," he told reporters, emphasising that the mercenary group's attempt to topple the military leadership of Russia deserves "serious attention." Furthermore, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno assured at a press conference that the government will make sure to ensure the safety of its citizens living in Russia amid the conflict.

"We will continue to closely watch the Wagner Group's moves and Russia's domestic situation," he said, according to Japanese news outlet Kyodo News. But Japan wasn't the only country that made diplomatic moves as the situation escalated in Russia over the weekend.

What happened across the world as Russia witnessed the Wagner uprising?

Foreign ministers of G7 on Saturday, agreed during a telephonic conversation on their collective response to the "urgent challenges the international community is facing," On the other side of the world, US President Joe Biden dialed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to vow "unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," according to the White House.

In addition to that, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Russian uprising a sign of the "real cracks" in Vladimir Putin's regime. "We can't speculate or know exactly where that's going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead," he added.

The Wagner group's uprising began on Saturday after its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military leadership of targeting a camp of his mercenaries in Ukraine. Tanks and military equipment occupied the streets of the Russian city of Rostov, as servicemen marched towards Moscow. However, the revolt was abandoned on Saturday after Prigozhin's pledged to avoid "shedding Russian blood."