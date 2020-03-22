Rwanda Announces Nationwide Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Africa

Rwanda has reportedly announced a nationwide shutdown and sealed borders to combat the coronavirus in a drastic measure in Africa, as the COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the continent and authorities warn healthcare systems are ill-equipped to cope. Africa has witnessed a significant spike in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 as over 1,000 people have contracted the disease.

According to the reports, several African countries including Rwanda and Burkina Faso on the fringes of the Sahara have banned public gatherings, shuttered schools, churches, mosques, and bars and closed their airports. The World Health Organization expressed concerns that poor sanitation, urban crowding and the lack of intensive-care units, equipment, and trained staff could hamper the response effort in the region.

The government announced in a statement that all movement was restricted near about the borders, exempting goods and cargo and returning Rwandan citizens in the country. It also announced the closure of all non-essential markets and restrictions on travel between cities and districts. Rwanda as of March 21 has recorded over 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest number in the East Africa region recorded as per the reports.

Strict health screening imposed

According to the reports, the government of nearly all countries in the African continent have also initiated strict health screening procedures across all points of entry, especially at the airports. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, and Nigeria. African airlines have cancelled scheduled flights to China except for Ethiopian Airlines, which is partially operating as of now. However, countries like Benin, Liberia, Tanzania, and Eritrea have imposed a total travel ban. Benin, the ninth West African country to record COVID-19 case, has set aside 7 billion CFA for the preventive measures.

The head of Liberia’s environmental protection agency has reportedly contracted the disease and has been recently quarantined. He is Liberia’s first “imported” case of the novel coronavirus. He tested positive after he returned from a trip to Switzerland as per the state agency report.

