Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister. According to the Twitter post of EAM, his meeting with Sri Lankan FM GL Peiris was 'productive'. The Indian diplomat informed that New Delhi offered investment initiatives to Sri Lanka that will strengthen the economy of the island nation. In a series of tweets, Jaishakar said, "Productive talks with Sri Lankan FM GL Peiris. Discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time. Also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security."

Notably, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on January 6 for a three-day visit to India. During his visit, the Sri Lankan minister is also expected to meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the national capital. "Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through Twitter on Sunday. It is worth mentioning today's meeting came nearly a week after India extended the $400 million currency swap facility with Lanka for two months. Also, India has recently provided a Line of Credit worth $500 million to Sri Lanka for the purchase of fuel.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Monday meeting, the Indian diplomat informed that he also held a discussion on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early. As Sri Lanka has been facing an "unprecedented economic crisis", Jaishankar also suggested boosting the tourism industry for economic recovery. "Recognised the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. Also noted the importance of P2P linkages through greater connectivity," Jaishankar added in the tweet.

Notably, the Indian diplomat met his Sri Lankan counterpart in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Earlier on January 15 this year, Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister where he assured his counterpart that "New Delhi will always stand with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support".

Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar