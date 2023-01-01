S Korea Dismisses North's Drones Obtained Any 'meaningful' Information From Its Territory

The South Korean Ministry of Defence has announced that the North Korean drones that infiltrated South Korean airspace have failed to obtain meaningful information from the South Korean territories. The Ministry attributed the inferior level of technology of the North Korean weapons, as a reason for the failure. On Monday, a group of drones that were believed to be from North Korea crossed the borders of the Korean Peninsula and infiltrated South Korean airspace. In response to the incursion, the South Korean military tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled the fighter jets.

On Saturday, South Korea’s Ministry asserted in a statement that, “Given North Korea's current level of technology, we believe it would have been impossible to obtain meaningful information that day (December 26) with their flight path”. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the ministry also denied that the North Korean drones could have filmed the vicinity of the South Korean Presidential office. However, the recent incursion has rattled the South Korean administration as they called the provocation a “violation of the country's airspace”.

The Defense Ministry pledged to respond to the North Korean provocation

According to Yonhap, four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea on Monday. One of the drones even managed to fly up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration including the South Korean capital Seoul. As per the reports, while one of the drones managed to return to North Korea, the remaining drones disappeared from the radar. The infiltration not only shocked the South Korean administration but has also received international condemnation.

Following the reports of North Korean incursion, the US expressed its “ironclad” commitment to South Korea. According to The Korea Times, an American spokesperson stated, “We are aware of the reported DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) drone flights across the military demarcation line, and we are consulting closely with the ROK about the nature of this incursion”. On the other hand, on Monday, the South Korean administration also pledged to respond appropriately to the recent North Korean provocation. Hence, despite the South Korean ministry's claim that North Korea failed to obtain any relevant information, the tensions in the Korean Peninsula persist.