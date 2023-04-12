S Korea Says ‘considerable Amount’ Of Info In Leaked Pentagon Document 'fabricated'

South Korea on Tuesday claimed that a "considerable amount of the information" that was contained in the classified Pentagon documents that were leaked online was "fabricated". The documents have raised concerns among the US allies for the extent of the United States allegedly "spying" on the overseas government. Sensitive conversations between top South Korean security officials in the leaked document were found to be “fabricated”, according to Seoul, which did not elaborate on the further details, according to American broadcaster CNN.

Pentagon's leaked trove of the material comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to make an official state visit to the US on April 26. He is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries' joint security alliance. South Korean officials were exceedingly worried about the ammunition sold to the US, one of the documents released in the leaked papers suggested. This was debunked by Seoul, which claimed that such information is fabricated and perhaps not authentic.

US spying on Zelenskyy: Kremlin

Kremlin earlier warned that with the emerging leaked trove of data on US surveillance of European heads of state, the possibility that the US is not spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot be ruled out. At a state presser, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such a prospect "cannot be ruled out, you have indeed seen the leaks, which are quite interesting; they are all being studied, analysed, widely discussed", according to Russian state-affiliated agency Tass.

Peskov further continued that the fact that the US has been spying on various heads of state for a long time, especially in European capitals, "has emerged repeatedly, and has given rise to various scandalous situations; it's all too easy to remember. Therefore, this cannot be ruled out". Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson also slammed the West saying that there is a general tendency to always blame Russia for everything, as he was questioned on the accusations that Moscow may have been behind a leak of US intelligence documents that depicted spying on scores of countries including EU and Ukraine.