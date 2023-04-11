S Korea 'strongly Protests' Japan's Fresh Territorial Claims Over Dokdo Islands

South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, said on Tuesday that Seoul "strongly protests" Tokyo's reaffirmed territorial claim to the disputed Dokdo Islands, also known as the Takeshima Islands in Japan, Sputnik reported. According to Lim, who was quoted by a South Korean news agency, Seoul "strongly protests Japan's repeated unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo, which is of our sovereign territory historically, geographically and under international law."

The statement continued, saying Tokyo should "clearly recognise" that such persistent denials do not advance bilateral relations. This comes against the backdrop of the release of the 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook, Japan's yearly report on foreign policy and actions, which was published earlier on Tuesday and highlighted Tokyo's claim to the islands which are located in the Sea of Japan.

The report marked 2022 as a "turning point in history". While denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it also expresses alarm over China and Russia's efforts to intensify their military cooperation.

Japan has claimed territorial sovereignty of the Dokdo Islands

The foreign ministry has also requested Naoki Kumagai, the deputy head at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to make a formal protest statement. The Russian and Chinese military are still cooperating close to Japan, and they are doing so more frequently than previously, it said, adding that Japan will be actively monitoring these actions with grave worry for its national security, Sputnik reported.

The Liancourt Rocks, also known as the Dokdo Islands by Seoul and the Takeshima Islands by Tokyo, are approximately equally far apart from both countries. South Korea even keeps a small police presence there. Both parties maintain that they have deep historical ties to the island chain, which is thought to be rich in natural resources, and the islands have been a source of friction for decades, Sputnik reported.

Trilateral drills 'very important for interoperability': US

Last month, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan for joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan. The United States and Japan prepare to hold the trilateral maritime exercise with an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in a show of the US’s naval might and defiance against North Korean military assertiveness, Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, said in a statement.

We are scheduled to do a trilateral exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy after we pull out of Busan,” Christopher Sweeney, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11 said, adding that the trilateral drills are “very important for interoperability.”

Just hours before USS Nimitz arrived at a port in South Korea, Pyongyang unveiled new nuclear warheads capable of being launched from short-range ballistic and cruise missiles and boasts a range that can target South Korea. US Carrier Strike Group 11 noted that it is carrying four squadrons that are equipped with F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets, and at least two squadrons with MH-60R/S Sea Hawk anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked his officials to expand the nuclear armament presence. "When we are flawlessly prepared to use nuclear weapons anytime and anywhere ... the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our state sovereignty, system and people," Kim was quoted as saying by the country's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun.