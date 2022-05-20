S Korea, US To Work On Enhancing Security Arrangements To Counter N Korea's Nuclear Threat

South Korea's recently appointed President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden are expected to visit a key Air Force operations centre during the latter's visit to Seoul. According to the Yonhap news agency, the joint visit has been arranged as the allies aim to strengthen security coordination in the wake of North Korean provocations such as a long-range ballistic missile test and nuclear test. On Friday, the US President embarked on a three-day visit to South Korea.

South Korea's presidential office said in a statement that both leaders will pay a visit to the Korean Air and Space Operations Center (KAOC) at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on Sunday, May 22. It further stated that Suk-yeol and Biden will be briefed about the KAOC's operations during their visit. According to Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy chief of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, Presidents of both countries also intend to hold a combined schedule under the theme of "economic security and security" during Biden's three-day visit.

North Korea vows to enhance & develop nuclear capabilities

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently warned that his country would use nuclear weapons as a preemptive strike, and the regime has launched a series of missile tests. During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace." North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles.

South Korea's President urges North Korea to pursue 'complete denuclearisation'

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has so far conducted six nuclear tests, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site . On May 6, the US State Department announced that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could conduct a test there as soon as possible. Meanwhile, South Korean President Suk-yeol stated that North Korea's nuclear weapons development programme poses a threat not only to South Jorea's national security but to the entire region of Northeast Asia. He also encouraged Pyongyang to pursue "complete denuclearisation" in order to avoid further aggravation of the Korean Peninsula situation.

