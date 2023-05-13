S Korea Vows To Address Mental Health Issues To Protect Lives Amid Alarming Suicide Rate

Due to a series of high-profile tragedies, doctors and citizens in South Korea are increasingly urging the government to improve its mental health policies in order to reduce the country's alarmingly high suicide rate, which is the highest among developed nations.

Although a significant number of people in the country commit suicide each year, the issue often goes unnoticed due to the associated stigma. However, some suicides receive extensive media coverage, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), South Korea has the highest suicide rate among 38 nations. In 2018, the government reported that the number of suicides per 100,000 people was 24.7. Although the suicide rate had been decreasing over the years, from 33.8 in 2009 to 23 in 2017, it increased again in 2018, as reported by The Korea Times.

In light of recent events, including the live-streamed suicide of a schoolgirl in Seoul on Instagram last month, there is a pressing need for immediate action to address mental health issues in South Korea. The girl had apparently planned her suicide with a 27-year-old man whom she had met through an online "depression" community, but the man backed out at the last minute.

This tragic incident was followed by a number of copycat suicides among schoolchildren, raising serious concerns about the mental well-being of young people in the country. In one instance, a third-grade student stabbed a schoolmate before taking their own life, while in another, a 14-year-old girl also died by suicide just a few days later.

Series of high-profile deaths in South Korea

Moonbin, a member of the popular K-pop boy band Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul last month, and the police believe that the 25-year-old took his own life. This report has caused immense grief among his fans, with thousands expressing their sorrow and condolences for his untimely death on various online platforms.

In recent years, several K-pop stars have died by suicide, which has sparked calls for stronger penalties for online abuse and greater emphasis on the mental health of celebrities. The deaths of these young artists have shed light on the extreme pressures and expectations that are placed on them in the highly competitive K-pop industry, and have prompted a wider conversation about the need for better mental health support and resources for those in the public eye.

In November 2019, Goo Hara, a member of the K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at the age of 28. This tragedy occurred just one month after the suicide of her close friend Sulli, a prominent member of another K-pop girl band, f(x). Sulli had struggled with online bullying for an extended period before her death.

In 2017, Jong-hyun, a member of the K-pop group Shinee, passed away after struggling with depression.

According to the Korea Creative Content Agency, which provides support to pop culture artists, the number of K-pop stars receiving counseling has increased significantly. In 2020, 146 individuals admitted to receiving counseling, while in 2022, that number had risen to 661. However, it's important to note that this figure only reflects those who have acknowledged seeking counseling.

South Korea vows to curb suicide rate

Last month, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled a plan aimed at reducing the country's suicide rate by 30% by 2027. The five-year plan includes measures such as more frequent mental health check-ups, improved counseling services for crime victims, and better care for individuals who have attempted suicide.

However, no information has been released regarding the amount of funding that will be allocated to these initiatives. The government-funded Korea Suicide Prevention Centre will also provide support and treatment services for vulnerable individuals, with medical expenses being covered by the government starting this year.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a conference on suicide prevention in April: “In 2021 alone, there were about 13,000 people who took their own lives. It’s really unfortunate. It is the nation’s first responsibility to protect people’s lives.”