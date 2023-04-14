S Korea's Apex Court Tells Google To Disclose Citizen Data Shared With US Intel Agencies

The South Korean Supreme Court instructed tech giant Google on Thursday to reveal any personal information it has gathered on citizens of South Korea and subsequently shared it with third parties like American intel agencies. The apex court's ruling comes as a result of multiple plaintiffs that have sued the company and its South Korean branch to seek clarity on whether any data had been gathered or shared.

They have also accused Google of handing over personal information to US National Security Agency (NSA) via ‘PRISM’, a program that assembles swathes of data from the internet and service providers. Under South Korean law, providers are obligated to answer queries from customers about their private data.

However, a lower court previously said that Google possessed the right to deny such queries as long as doing so falls under the US law. But the ruling has somewhat been overturned by the Supreme Court, which said that Google must disclose such details regardless of what the United States' legal system says.

South Korean court ruling brings PRISM to the fore

The case was then handed back to a lower court for litigation. “Comprehensive consideration should be given to whether the need to respect foreign laws is significantly superior to the need to protect personal information,” the court said in a statement, according to RT.

In response to the legal drama, Google Korea reiterated its priority of user privacy and said that it would evaluate the ruling “carefully." The case has brought the mysteries of PRISM back to light. The program was first disclosed to the public in 2013 following NSA contractor Edward Snowden's massive leak of classified material that shed light on rampant surveillance in the US. As per the leaked documents, PRISM was once “the number one source of raw intelligence used for NSA analytic reports."