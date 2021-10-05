Sabur Shah Dawod Zai Says August 15 Scenes At Kabul Airport Will Haunt Him Forever

Ex-Afghanistan government advisor Sabur Shah Dawod Zai on Tuesday claimed that the scenes of desperation at Kabul Airport attempting to flee Afghanistan would haunt him for the rest of his life. Dawod Zai was an assistant to the deputy minister of internal affairs in Afghanistan before the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani collapsed in mid-August.

As per the reports of Sputnik, Dawood said that he was in Kabul on August 15 and it was a really difficult day in his life because 20 years of experience were all completed on the same day. Dawod Zai was taken aback by the news that the Taliban had taken over and refused to believe it until he met the Taliban fighters in person. He said that he was crying and immediately contacted his father and told him that their president had fled the nation and the Taliban had taken power.

Dawod Zai exits Kabul

Dawod Zai decided to quit the Afghan capital a week later to avoid being persecuted by the Islamist movement. According to him, he didn't want to, but the circumstances demanded him to flee, as per Sputnik. He further said that what he observed at Kabul airport, on the other hand, was terrifying, thousands of people, including women and children, were attempting to flee the capital.

In the hopes of fleeing, Dawod Zai spent two days at the airport. They had only a few bottles of water and some cookies in the wait for 48 hours, with no food and no sleep, only one or two hours of sleep, according to him. When he arrived at the airport, he attempted to locate the Polish army, which agreed to assist him in removing himself and his wife. He stated that the next morning, he went to the front entrance of the airport with the Polish army to identify his wife among the crowd. He claimed that they took his wife inside the airport and they were there for almost 5 hours until they got to the Polish army plane.

Dawod and his wife now in Warsaw

They escaped Kabul for Uzbekistan before boarding a commercial flight to Warsaw, Poland's capital. According to Sputnik, he and his wife now reside in Warsaw. Dawod Zai, on the other hand, does not intend to stay in Poland indefinitely and hopes to return to Afghanistan one day to resume his duty to his people and country.

Image: AP