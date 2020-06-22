Sahara Desert Dust Plume Steadily Making Its Way To The US; Colourful Sunsets In Store

The Saharan dust plume is steadily moving across the Atlantic crossing a distance of 5,000-miles to the United States. Expected to arrive in the Southeast US by mid-week, the massive brown plume that has dominated the skies is visible even via satellite. Bringing along with it a colourful palette of skies the plume which originates from the Saharan Desert is a regular phenomenon that occurs every year. Forecast models have suggested that this swath of dust also known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) will be carried by the east-to-west Trade Winds, to the Gulf of Mexico and parts of US as far as Texas in the next few days.

Read: 'Breathtaking Oasis': Photos Of Camels In Sahara Desert Leave Netizens Stunned

A computer model forecast of atmospheric dust for the next 10 days. The plume of Saharan dust is expected to move over the Southeastern US next week. The dust will be primarily at higher altitudes, so the main impact will be some especially colorful sunrises sunsets pic.twitter.com/bBzFp06lCu — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) June 19, 2020

Read: George Soros Conspiracy Theories Surge As Protests Sweep US; Here's What Trump Said

The main differences that one would notice with the incoming Sahara plume is an obvious change in the colour of the skies. The skies, typically blue would turn yellowish and hazy with tiny dust particles floating closer to the surface, still thousands of feet up the air. These dust particles act as filters through which the sun's rays get partially scattered leading to a beautiful hue and stunning visuals at dusk and dawn.

Another effect of the dust plume would be allergies. These micro dust particles floating thousands of feet in the air can sometimes rile up dust allergies or cause breathing problems for people who are sensitive to it. However, there is no major scare regarding this, even amid COVID.

An advantage on the other hand when it comes to this dust plume would be that the dry Sahara air would cause fewer hurricanes over the next few days since hurricanes survive on hot and humid weather, and can seldom survive on dry weather.

Today's view of a large Saharan dust plume.



Watch in near-realtime: https://t.co/mtWrgxAxqY. pic.twitter.com/aq4Ozto4Ng — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) June 19, 2020

Read: Algeria: Rare Saharan Cheetah Spotted For The First Time In A Decade, See Pics

Read: Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan Meets Kyrgyz Nationals Lodged In Saharanpur Prison

Sahara desert plume now making its way to the US; here's how it will effect you