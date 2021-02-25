Sailor Rescued 14 Hours After He Fell Off Ship, Survived By 'clinging To Sea Rubbish'

A sailor fell into the pacific ocean without a life jacket and managed to survive for 14 hours by clinging to a "piece of sea rubbish”. According to the reports by BBC, Vidam Perevertilov fell off the cargo ship Silver Supporter when the vessel was making its routine supply run between New Zealand's Tauranga port and Pitcairn Island. After falling, he spotted a small black dot in the horizon several kilometres away and began swimming towards it.

Rescued after 14 hours

Mr Perevertilov works as the Lithuanian chief engineer of the Silver Supporter. His son Marat told the news site Stuff that his dad looked 20 years older and very tired but he was alive. The incident took place when the 52-years-old man walked out onto the deck after his shift in the engine room pumping fuel.

Read: Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Sailor MR, SSR Vacancies Under Sports Quota

Read: Aussie Sailor Could Be Going For Cousin's Job On SailGP Boat

He had been feeling ‘hot and dizzy’. Marat believes that his father may have fainted as he does not remember going over. The son got details of his father's survival tale via message chats. The ship crew was completely unaware and they sailed away.

The ship crew took about six hours to notice that their engineer was missing. On noticing, the captain turned the ship around. As per the reports by BBC, the sailor’s location was determined by his work logs. His logs showed that he was last on board at 4am. At that time, the ship’s coordinates were about 400 nautical miles south of French Polynesia's Austral Islands. They were accompanied by French Navy aircraft as the search began from Tahiti. France's meteorological service also helped as they studied the winds to calculate possible drift patterns.

On noticing the ship on the horizon, Mr Perevertilov waved and called out. One of the passengers heard the shout. Eventually, he was pulled to safety on board.

Read: Coast Guard, Navy Intercept Drugs In Pacific Ocean

Also Read: Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification For 1159 Tradesmen Mates (INCET-TMM) Released

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Pixabay)