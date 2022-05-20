Saint Vincent & The Grenadines Lauds India's COVID Vaccine Aid, Says Will Expand Ties

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that since his visit to India in September 2019, the Delhi-Kingstown relationship has bolstered and that people have seen the benefits. Speaking to ANI in the aftermath of President Ramnath Kovind’s speech in the country’s parliament on Thursday, he said that whilst both the countries differ in a variety of ways like geography, culture etc, they share a lot in common. “We have ties of blood, share the values of democracy and liberty, share the same ideas of non-alignment from hegemony power blocks, and we work with the multilateral system very well at the UN,” he added.

He said that the country was planning to expand the bilateral ties with India and also emphasised that in 2023, his administration intended to establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi so that investment and trade could be encouraged. Gonsalves said that India has shown solidarity to his country during the times of the coronavirus pandemic by sending vaccines through its vaccine Maitri project.” “We will not forget it," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the topic “India and SVG - Towards an Inclusive World Order”. pic.twitter.com/C7wdqXVrYe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022

President Kovind visits SVG

During his time in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Kovind held discussions with his counterpart Governor-General of SVG Susan Dougan. He met with the country’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves along with several other senior-level officials. President Kovind also addressed the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines among other lined-up activities.

It is pertinent to note here that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner for India and both nations are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period, stated the official statement. President Kovind arrived in SVG after participating in a range of activities in Jamaica, including an address to the joint sitting of the Jamaican parliament. He also inaugurated the road in Kingston after BR Ambedkar, as well as the India-Jamaica friendship park.

