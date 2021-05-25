Samoa Political Crisis: First Woman PM-elect Dismisses Rival's 'electoral Games'

A constitutional crisis in Samoa headed back to the courts on May 25 as the island’s Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa dismissed the "electoral games" of her predecessor, who has refused to concede to electoral results. Earlier on Monday, Mata'afa swore in as Samoa’s new leader inside a tent after her predecessor locked her and members of her Faith in the One True God Party out of the parliament building. The quick-paced events took place even as the island’s Supreme Court asked the previous government to concede to the results of the recently held elections.

Since 1998, the small pacific island has been governed by the 76-year-old Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, who has now refused to concede to the results of the April 9 elections. In the latest development, Mata'afa has revealed that she was facing a private prosecution over the oath-taking makeshift ceremony. Speaking to kiwi broadcaster TVNZ, she termed it all as “electoral game” adding that she wasn’t “terribly surprised” by the political manoeuvres. As the incumbent PM Malielegaoi took to public platforms to label the swearing-in ceremony as “treason”, Mata'afa said that she knew that legitimacy of the ceremony was always likely to be challenged.

Samoa's political crisis

Speaking at a recent Press conference, Malielegaoi said, "There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the custodian government. We remain in this role and operate business as usual." Meanwhile, Fiame told her supporters: “There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law."

Mata'afa's election win was seen as a milestone not only for Samoa, which is conservative and Christian but also for the South Pacific, which has had few female leaders. An advocate for women’s equality, Fiame, broke new ground during her campaign by going on the road and robustly criticizing the incumbent. She has pledged to stop a $100 million port development backed by Beijing, calling the project excessive for a nation that's already heavily in debt to China, according to news broadcaster RNZ. Her arrival as teeny island's leader is being deemed a harbinger of change for the country as well as its relations to China.

Image: AP