July 27 marked the first day of office for Samoa's first female Prime Minister, over three months after her election triggered a constitutional crisis. After 22 years as a distinguished public servant, Naomi Mata'afa sat in the chair that her predecessor had been hesitant to surrender. The first Cabinet meeting was held with members of her FAST Party wearing the unique red clothing used by party members and supporters.

Fiame, 64, stated that they were ready to start working. This might entail a re-establishment of the island nation's ties with China. Fiame promised on the campaign trail to halt a $100 million port project financed by Beijing, calling the initiative extravagant for a country already heavily in debt to China.

Tuilaepa Malielegaoi refused to acknowledge defeat

Despite repeated court judgments against him, Fiame's predecessor Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to acknowledge defeat after a razor-thin election victory in April. Tuilaepa had two powerful friends in the nation's head of state and the speaker, both of whom were able to prevent the transfer of power from taking place.

Fiame and her party were locked out of Parliament in May, with Tuilaepa claiming he was still in charge. Both sides accused the other of plotting a coup. Fiame and her party were locked out of Parliament in May, with Tuilaepa claiming he was still in charge. Both sides accused the other of plotting a coup. In a ceremony staged under a tent in front of the sealed Parliament, Fiame and her party members swore oaths and appointed ministers.

Fiame said that day was emotional in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It could have gone pear-shaped, but we were able to keep calm,” she said. “We could have stormed the building and knocked down the doors, like in Washington, D.C. But we just sat and sang a few hymns, sang a prayer.”

Tuilaepa finally yielded when the nation's top court determined that the unorthodox swearing-in ceremony that day was valid.

Fiame has previously held the position of deputy to Tuilaepa. She resigned after becoming concerned that Tuilaepa and colleague MPs had gone "off the rails" by attempting to politicize the nation's legal system and judiciary, she claimed in the interview.

“It was a classic case of power and corruption,” Fiame said. “We were slipping away from the rule of law, and I didn’t like that. But most of the party were happy to go along with it.” Tuilaepa, she added, never imagined he'd lose the election, especially considering his parliamentary majority in the run-up to it. “He was in shock and deep denial,” she stated.

Fiame's election victory is regarded as a watershed moment not only for conservative and Christian Samoa, but also for the South Pacific, which has lacked female leaders. She claimed that her gender was not a major issue in the election and that voters were more concerned about her role in the traditional main system. She aspired, however, to serve as a positive role model for Pacific women in other industries, demonstrating what they might accomplish.