Samsung Heir Jay Y Lee Granted Parole In Financial Fraud Case; To Leave Prison On Aug 13

Samsung electronic’s vice chairman and de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is expected to leave the prison this Friday as he has been granted parole, South Korea's justice ministry announced in a statement on August 9. Lee who has to undergo two more trials was convicted for financial fraud, stock price manipulation, bribery, and embezzlement as well as unlawfully using a sedative. Former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and his private confidant, Choi Seo-won had first exposed lee of his wrongdoings in 2016, following which, a formal criminal probe was ordered. Lee was detained in 2017 for bribery to the organizations linked to the ex-president’s confidant for an $8 billion merger of two Samsung affiliates to cement his control of the Samsung conglomerate.

A Seoul Central District Court had sentenced Lee to five years in prison for concealment of assets overseas and embezzlement. Lee’s attorney appealed in the Supreme Court to overturn the conviction, and the sentence was reduced by the Seoul High Court to two and a half years. In June, the prosecutors sought a 50 million won ($43,670) fine for use of sedatives, and on August 9, parole was approved for the embattled vice-chairman. Lee will now be released on August 13, South Korea’s justice minister Minister Park Beom-kye announced in a televised address, adding that he is just among 810 other prisoners who have been granted parole on the occasion of the country's Liberation Day.

Cannot return to work, can't travel overseas

National Liberation Day of Korea will be celebrated on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. An official ceremony is attended by the President of the Republic and the country marks the liberation of Korea from Japanese imperial rule in 1945 by releasing prisoners from jail. Last year, Seoul released some 600 detainees from its correctional facilities. “Number of persons granted parole has been significantly increased this year compared to last year," Park said in his televised remarks. Lee, who will shortly enjoy his freedom, though cannot return to employment as he faces a five-year employment ban. He cannot make overseas business trips unless in an exceptional case, for which, he can write to the Justice Ministry of South Korea.