Samsung Heir Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Prison In Corruption Scandal Case

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been sent to prison for 2.5 years by Seoul High Court on January 18 reportedly for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that had triggered massive protests and even ousted the then President of South Korea. As per The Associated Press report, the much-waited retrial of 52-year-old Lee who was found guilty of bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and was jailed in 2017. However, the sentence was then reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court had then sent the case back to Seoul High Court that announced its ruling on Monday (local time).



However, as Lee Jae-yong is sent to serve the jail term for more than two years, the attorney who leads his defence team, Injae Lee expressed regret over the decision of Seoul High Court. As per the report, he said that the “essence of the case is that a former president abused power to infringe upon the freedom and property rights of a private company”. The lawyers of Samsung vice-chairman had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse and described the deal of 2015 as part of “normal business activity”.

Who is Jay Y. Lee?

Billionaire Jay Y. Lee helms the Samsung group in his capacity as the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics which is also one of the largest makers of computer chips and phones in the world. In September 2020, prosecutors had indicted him on the charges of stock price manipulation, breach of trust and auditing violations related to the merger that took place in 2015.

Even though Samsung did not issue a statement on Lee’s imprisonment, it was not clear if there would be an appeal or what the prison term would mean for him. Samsung Electronics had not shown any sign of trouble during the time Lee was jailed in 2017 and 2018. As per reports, the prison terms have not aberrated the South Korean corporate leaders from relaying the management decisions behind the bars.

Lee was initially sentenced for five years in 2017 for offering $7 million in bribes to Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. However, he was freed 11 months later in February 2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced his term to 2.5 years and suspended his sentence. Just last week, Supreme Court confirmed a 20-year sentence for Park who was convicted of working with Choi to take millions in bribes.

