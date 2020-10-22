Paris Teacher Samuel Paty Posthumously Awarded French Légion D’honneur

On October 21, France posthumously honoured the slain history teacher Samuel Paty with highest civilian award Légion d’honneur at Sorbonne ceremony. The French professor was beheaded last week in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine after he discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. While the Paris suburbs carried out the rallies in a display of solidarity and defiance in support of the freedom of expression, President Emmanuel Macron, along with 400 guests and Paty’s family visited an official memorial to pay tribute to the late victim.

Earlier in a televised announcement on France’s BFM TV, Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said that Paty would be honoured by the friends, family and the government officials in the courtyard of the Sorbonne. The 47-year old lecturer’s body was seen carried by a contingent of uniformed guards post a minute's silence, which was observed on the steps of the National Assembly by those that gathered in the ceremony, according to sources of EuroNews. President Macron delivered a passionate speech in support of freedom of expression, saying, 'France will not give up cartoons’. Further Macron called the terrorists that decapitated the teacher for discussion of the caricature of Prophet Muhammad in a civics class relating to free speech as ‘cowards’.

As the coffin of the lecturer stood in the middle of the university courtyard, French flags were unfurled in honour as the tunes of song 'One' by Irish rock band U2 played in the background. Macron said that the lecturer was killed 'because he incarnated the Republic.' He was killed because Islamists want our future, the French President told a crowd of the gatherers and well-wishers, adding, the cowards, ’they will never have it.'

Tributes held all across France

Meanwhile, tributes were held all across France according to sources of France’s local broadcaster The Connexion. President of the Occitanie region Carole Delga displayed at least six front covers from his class discussions on the facade of the main buildings. In lycées, a booklet of political and religious cartoons was printed and distributed by the administrative group Régions de France to defend France’s freedom of expression.

Minister for National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer told local press that the initiative and work was available to all lycée students in France and through this move France wanted to show its commitment to defend the values of the Republic, and the fundamental right of each of our citizens to live in peace and freedom.

[French lawmakers listen to the national anthem to pay tribute to slain teacher Samuel Paty on the steps of the National Assembly in Paris. Credit: AP]

[French officials lead a memorial march in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris.Credit: AP]

[French President Emmanuel Macron, right, delivers a speech while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin listens, after a visit on the fight against separatism at the Seine Saint Denis prefecture headquarters in Bobigny, a northeastern suburb of Paris, Credit: AP]

[People hold a photo of the history teacher Samuel Paty , who was beheaded last week, during a memorial march in homage to him. Credit: AP]

[People attend a memorial march in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week. Credit: AP]

[French lawmakers gather to pay homage to slain teacher Samuel Paty. Credit: AP]

[People attend a memorial march in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)