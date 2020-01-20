San Antonio: Two Dead, Five Injured In Shooting At Music Club

Two people were killed and five others got injured in a shooting incident inside a club near San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk. According to reports, police received the call from the club around 8pm and said that the incident was prima facie result of an argument that led to violence.

San Antonio Police Department, in a statement, said that there was an altercation between groups or individuals and a person pulled out a gun and started shooting. There has not been any clarity whether the suspect targeted specific people or started shooting indiscriminately. While one victim died on the spot, the other was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. Police also confirmed that all the victims were patrons of the club and no worker was involved in it.

Read: Maha: Shooting Training Centres For Cops To Be Set Up In Every District

Read: Man Arrested In Shooting Of 13 People At Chicago House Party

No arrests yet

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus assured that the suspect will be identified and brought into custody soon. McManus also added that all the information he provided was preliminary and subject to change. When asked about the reports about a minor involved in the shooting incident, Police Chief said that the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old male but the identification of other victims is yet to be done.

Read: US Sends 21 Saudi Trainees Home After Deadly Shooting At Naval Air Station

Read: Miami Beach Officer Injured In South Beach Shooting