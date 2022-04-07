Sanath Jayasuriya Thanks PM Modi For Helping Sri Lanka Amid Crisis, Slams Rajapaksa Govt

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya on Thursday thanked "big brother" India and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping his country amidst the ongoing economic crisis. Jayasuriya thanked PM Modi for sending the much-needed aid to Sri Lanka, including crude oil and other vital products.

"You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother next to our country has been helping us... We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Modi)," Jayasurya said.

Jayasuriya also slammed his country's government, led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, for not doing much amid the ongoing situation. Jayasuriya extended his support to the people of Sri Lanka as he highlighted their plight caused due to the shortage of gas, electricity, and other essential items. Jayasuriya cautioned that if the crisis is not addressed properly, it will turn into a "disaster", adding that the responsibility will go to the present government.

'People are protesting to show they are suffering': Jayasuriya

While speaking to news agency ANI, the former Sri Lanka international said that it is very "unfortunate" to see all that is going on in his country. Jayasuriya stated that there is a shortage of gas and other essential items, including electricity supply. The 52-year-old added that people have started to come out and protest to show the Sri Lankan government that they are "suffering".

"It is unfortunate that the people are going through this situation. They cannot survive like this and have started to protest. There is a shortage of gas and no electricity supply for hours. People have started to come out & protest to show the Sri Lankan govt that they are suffering. If relevant people don't address this properly, it will turn into a disaster. At the moment the responsibility will go to the present govt," Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prices of vital products have skyrocketed in Sri Lanka as a result of the current economic crisis, which has been caused by the shortage of foreign exchange and increasing government debt.

Earlier, former Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene slammed the government for not addressing the situation properly and trying to shut down peaceful protests by citizens. Both Sangakkara and Jayawardene are currently in India for IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, another Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa issued a statement, expressing sympathy for the people of his country. Rajapaksa, who is presently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL, said that he understands his fellow Sri Lankans' 'anguish' as they struggle to make ends meet while also being denied their fundamental right to protest.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa stated that the people of Sri Lanka deserve to be heard and be able to care for their families without fear of starvation.

Image: PTI/ANI

