'Satan Shoes' To Be Recalled As Nike-MSCHF Reach Settlement, Company Will Offer Refunds

Nike Inc said on April 8 that it has reached a settlement with the Brooklyn-based company MSCHF Product Studio Inc that made ‘Satan Shoes’ in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. As per Bloomberg report, as part of the agreement MSCHF will start a voluntary recall of the ‘Satan Shoes’, the customized sneakers with a satanic theme including a drop of human blood that were based on Nike’s Air Max 97 line. Reportedly the Brooklyn-based company would also recall the previously released ‘Jesus Shoes’ that were also based on athletic giant’s sneakers.

As part of the settlement, MSCHF will be buying back the products at their original retail prices in order to retract them from circulation in the market, said reportedly Nike in a statement on Thursday. The athletic wear also noted that it had “nothing to do with Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes.” Therefore, Nike clarified that if any purchases were confused or they are willing to return, “they may do so for a full refund.” The company also added, “Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”

As per the report, the notice of the settlement has not yet been filed with the court but MSCHF also confirmed that a settlement was the favoured way to move forward with its new artistic products and leave the lawsuit in the past. Reportedly, MSCHF also said that the artistic messages the collective had initially hoped to convey were “dramatically amplified” by the Nike lawsuit.

MSCHF’s intend with ‘Satan Shoes’

As per the report, David H Bernstein, a lawyer representing the art collective MSCHF which is pronounced as ‘mischief,’ said that the companies intend with their creations is to “comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practised by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance.”

Nike had sued MSCHF in March and even won a temporary restraining order that barred the sales of the shoes on April 1. However, reportedly a judge had declined Nike’s request to recall all the 666 shoes that were produced by the art collective. Bernstein reportedly said that the shoes “were individually numbered works of art that will continue to represent the ideals of equality and inclusion wherever they are displayed.”

MSCHF ‘Satan Shoes’ were created in collaboration with singer Lil Nas X and featured a red embroidered satanic theme along with a bronze pentagram. Further, the midsole of the shoes even contained red ink along with a drop of human blood. The $1,018 (£740) trainers by the art collective were modified Nike Air Max 97s. However, Nike said on Thursday that “the parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.”

