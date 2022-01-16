Satellite Captures Violent Undersea Volcanic Eruption Triggering Tsunami In Pacific; Watch

The tsunami threat posed by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the Pacific began to fade on Sunday, but the extent of the devastation to Tonga is still not clear, Associated Press (AP) reported. The spectacular eruption on Saturday evening (January 15) was captured by satellite, showing a plume of ash, steam, and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters. As per the report, a sonic boom was heard as far as Alaska. Tsunami waves smashed on the shore in Tonga, forcing residents to flee and take shelter at higher ground.

The eruption also cut off internet in Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world scrambling to find out the extent of the damage. Even government websites and other official sources remained affected and without updates until Sunday afternoon, AP reported. Although there have been no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cautioned that officials are yet to get in touch with some coastal areas and smaller islands.

"Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here," Arden was quoted by AP as saying.

Watch the satellite video that captured the violent volcanic eruption below:

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

New Zealand to deploy military surveillance flight over Tonga

The New Zealand Prime Minister said that boats and shops along the Tongan coastline suffered substantial damage. The capital, Nuku'alofa, was blanketed in a thick layer of volcanic dust, polluting water supplies and necessitating the urgent acquisition of freshwater. Authorities had asked people to drink bottled water and wear masks due to dense ash and smoke, as per the aid agencies.

Because of the 63,000-foot-high ash cloud, New Zealand was unable to deploy a military surveillance flight over Tonga on Sunday, but Prime Minister Ardern assured that the flight would be sent on Monday (Jan 17), local time, followed by supply planes and navy ships.

So my dads from Eua and this is where the wharf is out front and luckily my dad lives right up on the hill just behind all of these guys . Man honestly watching this vid its so sad 😞 prayers for Tonga 🇹🇴. #Tonga 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/PkFMeJLllP — Big Poppa (@Biggieology) January 15, 2022

Eruption affected a whole ocean basin

Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, stated that it was unprecedented for a volcanic eruption to affect a whole ocean basin, and the scene was both "humbling and frightening."

He stated that boats were damaged as far away as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California by the tsunami waves, however, they did not appear to cause any widespread harm. According to Snider, the tsunami situation in the United States and worldwide will continue to improve further in the coming days.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)