Satellite Image Reveals North Korea Repositioned Its Missile Test Barge: US Think Tank

Nearly a week after North Korea fired its most powerful missile, a new report has revealed how the country has repositioned its missile test barge in recent weeks. Citing satellite images shared by a US-based think tank, The Korean Herald said that the expert body found "somewhat unusual" activity at a North Korean submarine shipyard, including the repositioning of a missile test barge. However, they did not find any conclusion behind the repositioning. Citing the recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published an analysis where it said the infiltration mother ship in the secure boat basin at the shipyard exchanged positions with the submersible missile test stand barge in the first week of January.

'Somewhat unusual' activity at North Korean submarine shipyard

The think tank noted that the missile test barge was relocated between January 5-8 this year. The infiltration mother ship is a vessel that the North previously used to deploy agents on high-speed landing craft for infiltrations into South Korea and Japan, and such ships have occasionally been observed at the shipyard for maintenance and repairs, The Korea Herald reported citing the think tank. "New and somewhat unusual activity has been observed around the 8.24 Yongung experimental ballistic missile submarine (SSBA) at the Sinpo South Shipyard's secure boat basin during the past four weeks," The KH quoted Beyond Parallel as saying.

"At this time, it is unclear whether the recent activity is an indicator of continuing work on the 8.24 Yongung SSBA, new work being undertaken on an infiltration mother ship, an ongoing deception program, or a combination of these and other reasons," it added.

North Korea fires most powerful missile since President Joe Biden took office

It is worth mentioning North Korea has increased the missile tests for the last 6-8 months. On January 30, North Korea fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office. The last test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month. According to the details of the launch shared by the US' close allies--Japan and South Korea-- the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, evidently to avoid the territorial areas of neighbours. The military report said the missile attained a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and travelled 800 kilometres (497 miles) before landing in the sea.

(Image: AP)