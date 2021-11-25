Satellite Images Depict North Korea Continuing With Nuclear Activity At Yongbyon: Reports

North Korea appears to be developing the operation of a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon complex, reported 38 North citing a US monitoring website. The report, published on Wednesday also stated that there was additional evidence of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor. The media outlet stated that steam was caught emanating from the reactor’s generator hall which indicated that at least one of the generators is running.

Additionally, the report said that water continued to be discharged from the auxiliary pipe into the channel that led to the Kuryong River. This complex, north of Pyongyang, can further produce up to 6 kilograms of plutonium every year. Plutonium is a fissile material that is used to make nuclear fission bombs.

The media outlet also said in its report that the new activity is “notable” as the production of fissile materials is likely required to reach North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ultimate goal of strengthening his nation’s nuclear capabilities which he announced during the country’s eighth party congress in January. The construction of a new wing just south of the experimental light water reactor appeared to continue even though reportedly, there were no signs of operations starting at the facility.

North Korea appears to continue nuclear activities: IAEA

The suspicion, raised by 38 North citing satellite imagery, coincides with the monitoring results by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Vienna-headquartered organisation said that North appeared to have continued operations at the Yongbyon nuclear reactor since it went into operation in August.

The United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog had also noted the nuclear activities at North Korea’s uranium enrichment and mine facility at another location. According to Yonhap news agency, during a board of governors meeting on Wednesday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi had said, “There are ongoing indications of activities at the Kangson complex and the Pyongsan Mine and Concentration Plant.”

It is pertinent to note that the Kangson complex is North Korea’s second uranium-enrichment plant after its well-identified facility in Yongbyon. Meanwhile, the Pyongsan facility is a major mill that converts uranium ore into yellowcake which is the first step to enriching uranium. On Wednesday, Grossi also noted that there were no indications of a new reprocessing campaign saying that “There continue to be no indications of the operation of the Radiochemical Laboratory since early July 2021.”

(IMAGE: AP)