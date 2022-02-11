In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a US-based technology company, Maxar has released new satellite images showing Russian military buildup in Crimea, western Russia and Belarus, which mounts fear that Kremlin might attack the Ukrainian territory. As per the reports of CNN, Stephen Wood, who is a senior director at Maxar, stated that they noticed a massive deployment of troops and equipment in Crimea in the images collected Thursday. The base is located north of Crimea's capital, Simferopol.

Maxar suggests around 550 army tents, as well as hundreds of vehicles, are on the sites, according to CNN. Other locations in Crimea have also experienced an influx of personnel and equipment. Maxar discovered a new deployment, including armoured vehicles, near Slavne on Crimea's northwest shore for the first time.

Image: Maxar

Fresh buildup of troops, military vehicles and helicopters near the city of Gomel

Several Russian warships, including massive amphibious landing ships, arrived in Sevastopol, which Crimea's largest port, on the same day as the additional deployments in the peninsula. Maxar saw a fresh buildup of troops, military vehicles, and helicopters near the city of Gomel, which is 25 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, at the Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus. There is also a field hospital that appears to be present as well.

Image: Maxar

In addition, troops and multiple combat groups are still stationed near Rechitsa, Belarus, which is less than 45 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, according to CNN. The construction of the tent near Rechitsa has also been seen on satellite images, which suggest a rising Russian presence in the area. Russian military units have been seen moving about the cities of Kursk, Rostov-on-Don, and Bryansk in recent days.

Image: Maxar

Troops and equipment are arriving

Maxar also suggests that a major deployment of troops and military forces have just arrived in the Kursk training area to the east of the city around 110 kilometres east of the border with Ukraine, according to CNN. The tech company also stated that more troops and equipment are arriving in the area, and plans are being made to accommodate them. In the meanwhile, the US and the West claim that Russia can attack Ukraine whenever it wants.

Image: AP