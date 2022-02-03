Satellite Images Show Build-up Of Russian Military Equipment & Deployment Around Ukraine

New satellite images have recently revealed the scope of Russia’s massive military build-up in Crimea and along the Ukrainian border. The pictures, captured by Maxar Technologies, show tanks, missiles and troops in positions close to Ukrainian territory or within Russia annexed Crimea. Over 125,000 Russian forces overall are also believed to be deployed in those areas, Sky News reported.

"Troop tents and shelters for personnel have been seen at virtually every deployment location in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, which suggests that the units are now accompanied by troops and have increased their overall readiness level," a spokesperson for the company told Sky News.

"Over the past couple of months, military equipment/units have been deployed at or near a number of garrisons and to existing military training areas within Russia and Crimea and adjacent to the border with Ukraine," he added.

As per the media outlet, the images did not show that extra troops were also being sent to camps near or within Ukraine’s border, or that these camps were even being prepared to receive extra soldiers. The set of images was taken on February 1, showing a Russian camp in Novoozerne, a settlement in the Crimea Peninsula, which is around 80 miles from the peninsula’s boundary with government-controlled Ukraine. Rows of tents can be seen filling up the large area at the bottom of the photo of the camp.

The presence of tents suggests that more troops that can be ordinarily accommodated at the base are gathering. Tanks and other military equipment can be seen at the top of the photo of the camp. That equipment can also be seen in greater detail in the images.

Ukraine border crisis

Notably, tensions are high over a Russian troop build-up close to Ukraine’s border. In recent weeks, Russia has moved about 100,000 troops - equipped with tanks, artillery, ammunition and air power - to Ukraine’s border. However, Moscow continues to deny Western accusations that it is planning an invasion. Instead, it has accused the Ukrainian government of failing to implement an international deal to restore peace to the east.

Meanwhile, in another development, reports citing US political and defence officials have suggested that of the 3,000 troops, 2,000 will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 stationed in Germany, will be moved to Romania. They are not permanent moves, and respond to current conditions, the US officials stated. It is to mention that the announcement comes a week after the Pentagon confirmed that 8,500 troops had been placed on "high alert" in retaliation to the Russian army buildup.

(Images: AP)