Satellites Capture Images Of Winds Carrying Dust From Namibia To Atlantic Ocean

Satellite Landsat 8 has captured images of winds transporting dust and sediments from Namibia into the Atlantic Ocean. The satellite which belongs to the United States Geological Survey regularly monitors the earth. The images were reported captures using Operational Land Imager (OLI) which is a “multispectral imager” with wide dynamic range.

Dust Streams from the Namibian Coast https://t.co/dDBvvLx4HG pic.twitter.com/voacMLGLMS — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 24, 2020

According to international media reports, the images which were captured on July 17 showed a huge amount of sand and fine sediments being carried from the South African nation by the berg winds into the ocean. The berg winds travel from mountains and higher landform further inland during winters. They are also known to raise temperatures up to 20 degrees.

Geography of Namibia

Namibia is situated between two deserts, the Kalahari and Namib and shares its western border with the Atlantic ocean. It has only two permanent lakes. The Namibian landscape consists generally of five geographical areas, each with characteristic abiotic conditions and vegetation with some variation within and overlap between them: the Central Plateau, the Namib Desert, the Great Escarpment, the Bushveld, and the Kalahari Desert.

Last week, British Satellite caught another stunning phenomenon from space. According to reports, a colossal swarm of flying ants was spotted flying over the United Kingdom. Discovered by the weather radar of UK’s Meteorological office, the 50-mile wide swarm took everyone by surprise.

As per the Met, the flying ants have been spotted over Kent and Sussex, both on Britain’s Southeast coast. However, the weather services have warned that smaller swarms could be seen flying over London. Speaking to international media reporters, a spokesman for the department wrote that there could be thousands of ants within the group.

(Image credits: Pixabay)

